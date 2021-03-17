Left Menu

Biden administration not taking sides in UK-EU rift on Northern Ireland -aide

Martin met virtually with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who underscored what she called America's "steadfast and strong" commitment to Ireland and the two allies' shared interest in addressing climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. "In the midst of global freedoms being in decline, our nations remain close because we are committed to democracy," Harris said in her ceremonial office, which was adorned with a large shamrock-type plant in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Fountains ran green at the White House on Wednesday, continuing a tradition that dates back to the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:46 IST
Biden administration not taking sides in UK-EU rift on Northern Ireland -aide

The Biden administration will not take sides in a British-European Union rift over the movement of goods to Northern Ireland, a senior U.S. official said ahead of a meeting between President Joe Biden and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. Martin met virtually with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who underscored what she called America's "steadfast and strong" commitment to Ireland and the two allies' shared interest in addressing climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the midst of global freedoms being in decline, our nations remain close because we are committed to democracy," Harris said in her ceremonial office, which was adorned with a large shamrock-type plant in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Fountains ran green at the White House on Wednesday, continuing a tradition that dates back to the administration of former President Barack Obama. Later Wednesday, the entire White House will be illuminated in green in honor of the traditional Irish holiday.

Martin will meet later with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "The key objective is of course to deepen our relationship," Martin told MSNBC. "In President Biden, we have the most Irish-American president since John F. Kennedy, and his election was greeted with great affection and warmth in Ireland."

The meeting comes amid simmering disputes related to the implementation of agreements put into place as the UK exited the EU. Among key concerns is the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs the movement of goods into the British-ruled province.

The dispute has raised tensions in the region, more than two decades after a 1998 peace deal largely ended three decades of violence between mostly Protestant unionists, who want Northern Ireland to stay in the UK, and mostly Roman Catholic nationalists looking to unite the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland. Biden has long expressed firm support for the Good Friday Agreement.

"The U.S. government has welcomed provisions in both the EU-UK Trade and cooperation agreements, as well as the Northern Ireland protocol, which we believe helps protect the gains of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement," said the senior Biden administration official, who declined to be named, previewing the president's comments to reporters. "We're certainly aware that there are disagreements at the moment between the UK and the EU in the implementation of that. We view that as a trade issue to be resolved between the UK and the EU, and hope that both sides are able to return to the table and discuss the implementation of the agreement."

The aide added: "The U.S. administration is not looking to take sides in this disagreement." Martin has said Ireland, an EU member, is counting on U.S. support to help maintain the political stability of Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary groups said they were temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal. The groups expressed concern about a disruption to trade between Britain and Northern Ireland due to the deal and said they believed that Britain, Ireland and the EU had breached their commitments to the peace deal.

No decision has been made on the U.S. appointment of a special envoy to deal with Northern Ireland, the U.S. official said. The virtual meeting with Martin will be the first bilateral event with Ireland hosted by Biden, who attended a St. Patrick's Day Mass at his church in Delaware before heading back to Washington. Biden is expected to make a trip to Ireland as soon as this summer.

Martin will also participate virtually in the annual U.S. congressional luncheon marking Ireland's national day and the close ties between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

101-year-old man gets first COVID jab at pvt hospital in Delhi

Centenarian Brij Prakash Gupta, who was born a year after the end of the deadly Spanish Flu, received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Wednesday, his son said.Gupta, now 101, stepped out of his home in south Delhi for the firs...

2,039 new COVID cases, 35 deaths in Punjab

The coronavirus surge continued in Punjab on Wednesday with 2,039 new infections and 35 more people succumbing to the pathogen, the Health Department said.The active cases rose to 13,320 from 12,616 a day ago. As many as 1,274 more patients...

All England Open: Sindhu cruises to second round

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday cruised to the second round of the All England Open after a win over Malaysias Soniia Cheah. Sindhu overcame the first-round challenge as she won the clash 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes.World number se...

Westwood, a bit weary after a hot streak, set to play Honda

Lee Westwoods streak of runner-up finishes is longer than some might realize.He was second to Bryson DeChambeau at Bay Hill two weeks ago, then was second to Justin Thomas at The Players Championship last week. And on Tuesday, he played alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021