Newly appointed PDP general secy resigns from party posts, says will continue to serve as 'simple worker'

PDP senior leader Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday announced his resignation from party posts but said he would continue to serve the party as a ''simple worker'', two days after being appointed as the general secretary and Political Affairs Committee member by its president Mehbooba Mufti.

On March 15, the People's Democratic Party president revamped the party's organisational structure and named new office bearers as well as members of the 15-member PAC.

Advertisement

''Being a simple and grass-roots level worker of the PDP, I will not be able to shoulder such important responsibilities of the party so I am resigning from both posts -- namely the state general secretary and member of the PAC,'' Choudhary, a former MLC, said in his letter to Mehbooba.

''I will serve the party as a simple worker, which I have already been doing for years' together,'' Choudhary said.

Mehbooba nominated senior leader Abdul Rehman Veeri as the party vice president whereas G N Lone Hanjura, Surinder Choudhary, Amreek Singh Reen and Arshid Malik have been nominated as the party general secretaries besides constituting the PAC.

The former chief minister heads the new PAC which also has Veeri, Hanjura, Muhammad Sarjat Madni, Dr Mehboob Beg, Naeem Akhtar, Asiya Naqash, Choudhary, Yashpal Sharma, Master Tassaduq Hussain, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Nizam ud Din Bhat, Firdous Ahmad Tak, Muhammad Khursheed Alam and Advocate Muhammad Yusuf Bhat as members.

The PDP leader said former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had formed the party in 1999 with the sole aim to provide a viable political alternative to the existing political groups.

''Mufti had channelised the potential of every worker and leader of the party due to his vision and the foresightedness. Being a resident of the border area of Rajouri, he had channelised my potential and provided me opportunities to grow as a leader and to serve the people,'' Choudhary said.

''I will serve only as a simple worker and my best wishes are always there for your future journey as president of the PDP and newly appointed office bearers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)