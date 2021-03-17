Bihar Governor nominates 12 MLCs from his quota
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has nominated members to fill 12 vacancies in the state legislative council. Upendra Kushwaha is among those who have been nominated.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:51 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has nominated members to fill 12 vacancies in the state legislative council. Upendra Kushwaha is among those who have been nominated.
The list also includes leaders Ashok Choudhary, Janak Ram, Dr Ram Vachan Rai, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Lallan Kumar Sarraf, Dr Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Sanjay Singh, Devesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Ghanshyam Thakur and Nivedita Singh.
Kushwaha recently merged his Rashtriya Lok Samta Party into the Janata Dal (United).(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Upendra Kushwaha refuses to reveal cards on return to NDA
Kushwaha merges RLSP with JD(U), gets rewarded with top party post by Nitish
Upendra Kushwaha among 12 nominated to Bihar legislative council
Upendra Kushwaha among 12 nominated to Bihar legislative council
Upendra Kushwaha announces decision to merge RLSP with JD(U)