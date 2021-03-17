Left Menu

Bihar Governor nominates 12 MLCs from his quota

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan has nominated members to fill 12 vacancies in the state legislative council. Upendra Kushwaha is among those who have been nominated.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:51 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The list also includes leaders Ashok Choudhary, Janak Ram, Dr Ram Vachan Rai, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Lallan Kumar Sarraf, Dr Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Sanjay Singh, Devesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Ghanshyam Thakur and Nivedita Singh.

The list also includes leaders Ashok Choudhary, Janak Ram, Dr Ram Vachan Rai, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Lallan Kumar Sarraf, Dr Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Sanjay Singh, Devesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Ghanshyam Thakur and Nivedita Singh.

Kushwaha recently merged his Rashtriya Lok Samta Party into the Janata Dal (United).(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

