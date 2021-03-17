Left Menu

Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

Asked what the consequences would be, he said, "You'll see shortly." A U.S. intelligence report on Tuesday bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's election interference, an accusation Russia called baseless. At the same time, Biden noted that "there's places where it's in our mutual interest to work together" such as renewing the START nuclear agreement, adding that the two leaders have a known history.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:06 IST
Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon.

"He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News in an interview broadcast on Wednesday. Asked what the consequences would be, he said, "You'll see shortly." A U.S. intelligence report on Tuesday bolstered longstanding allegations that Putin was behind Moscow's election interference, an accusation Russia called baseless.

At the same time, Biden noted that "there's places where it's in our mutual interest to work together" such as renewing the START nuclear agreement, adding that the two leaders have a known history. "I know him relatively well," Biden said, adding that "the most important thing dealing with foreign leaders in my experience ... is just know the other guy."

Of Putin, Biden said he does not think the Russian leader has a soul. Asked if he thought Putin was a killer, he told ABC: "I do." Biden defeated Trump in the election and took office two months ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred

We must continue to push for policies that fully respect human rights and religious, cultural and unique human identity, he said in a pre-recorded video broadcast during a commemorative event held online, organized by the Organization of Is...

Italian court acquits Eni and Shell in Nigerian corruption case

A Milan court acquitted energy company Eni, its chief executive and Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday in the oil industrys biggest corruption case revolving around the 1.3 billion acquisition of a Nigerian oilfield a decade ago. The sentence, ...

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed earlier losses on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates steady, as expected, and said it would continue to keep its rate close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Feder...

Road Safety World Series: All-round India Legends storm into final

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the finals of the first edition of the Road Safety World Series T20 after beating West Indies Legends by 13 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021