PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:15 IST
26 outstanding sportspersons given appointment letters for jobs in Punjab police

Twenty-six outstanding sportspersons, who were promised employment by the previous SAD-BJP government in Punjab, were given appointment letters for jobs in the state police on Wednesday.

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said the Akalis had promised jobs to these sportspersons, who attained remarkable achievements at the international and national levels, in their previous term.

But they were deprived of their right to jobs for their extraordinary achievements by the previous government, Sodhi was quoted as saying in an official release issued here.

The current Congress government in the state took the matter up, he said, adding, ''I am glad that we have fulfilled the promise made by the earlier SAD-BJP government.'' Three sportspersons have been appointed as sub-inspectors, while 23 have been given the post of constables.

Sarpreet Singh (cycling), Gurinder Singh (volleyball) and Jagdeep Kumar (boxing) have been appointed as sub-inspectors.

Among the 23 sportspersons appointed as constables are Gagandeep Singh (kabaddi), Gurbazz Singh (cycling), Rekha Rani (cycling), Pushpinder Kaur (cycling) and Jasvir Kaur (weightlifting).

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

