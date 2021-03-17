Left Menu

Biden trade chief Katherine Tai wins unanimous Senate confirmation

Tai will immediately get to work on a range of issues, including festering disputes with European countries over aircraft subsidies and digital services taxes and monitoring China's compliance with rules of a "Phase 1" trade agreement with the United States. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called Tai "one of our most seasoned experts in international trade" and said she would play a crucial role in enforcing U.S. trade deals and ensuring a level playing field for American workers and businesses.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:17 IST
Biden trade chief Katherine Tai wins unanimous Senate confirmation
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to veteran government trade lawyer Katherine Tai as the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, putting her to work enforcing trade deals, confronting China's trade practices and patching up ties with U.S. allies. The rare 98-0 vote for Tai, a Yale and Harvard-educated daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, reflects support from pro-labor Democrats, traditional free-trade Republicans and China hawks from both parties.

Tai, 47, formerly served as the chief Democratic trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, where she helped to negotiate stronger labor rights provisions in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. She also was USTR's head of China trade enforcement during the Obama administration. Tai will immediately get to work on a range of issues, including festering disputes with European countries over aircraft subsidies and digital services taxes and monitoring China's compliance with rules of a "Phase 1" trade agreement with the United States.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called Tai "one of our most seasoned experts in international trade" and said she would play a crucial role in enforcing U.S. trade deals and ensuring a level playing field for American workers and businesses. In Senate floor remarks, he did not mention negotiating new trade deals. "She will be an essential player in restoring America's credibility with our trading partners and promoting international cooperation to tackle some of the world's biggest problems, from the global pandemic to climate change," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "I have not a single doubt that Ms. Tai is the right person for the job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia recalls its U.S. ambassador for consultations after Biden comment on Putin

Russia on Wednesday called its ambassador to the United States back to Moscow for consultations on the future of U.S.-Russia ties after U.S. President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin would pay a price for alleged election meddling.Biden made ...

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred

We must continue to push for policies that fully respect human rights and religious, cultural and unique human identity, he said in a pre-recorded video broadcast during a commemorative event held online, organized by the Organization of Is...

Italian court acquits Eni and Shell in Nigerian corruption case

A Milan court acquitted energy company Eni, its chief executive and Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday in the oil industrys biggest corruption case revolving around the 1.3 billion acquisition of a Nigerian oilfield a decade ago. The sentence, ...

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed earlier losses on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates steady, as expected, and said it would continue to keep its rate close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Feder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021