Jana Reddy is Cong candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

Congress has named former minister K Jana Reddy as its candidate in the bypoll to be held on April 17 for the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency in Telangana.

Reddy's name was announced by the party leadership in Delhi, Congress sources said here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah due to ill-health in December last.

Born in 1946, Jana Reddyhad served as the Leader of Opposition in the previous Telangana Assembly and as a minister during the Congress regimes in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He lost in the 2018 assembly polls.

The ruling TRS and BJP are yet to announce their candidates for the bypoll, the notification for which would be issued on March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)