FCRA licenses of 2,743 NGOs revoked in last three years

A total of 2,742 NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisation) have had their Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licenses revoked in the last three years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,742 NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisation) have had their Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licenses revoked in the last three years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed. It further informed that 22,678 NGOs have either been granted a certificate of registration or given prior permission under the FCRA, 2010 and about 3,347 applications are pending.

"Presently, 22,678 NGOs have either been granted a certificate of registration or given prior permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The total number of NGOs that have had their FCRA clearance revoked during the last three years is 2,742 and the total number of applications of NGOs for FCRA clearance currently pending is 3,347," the MHA said in the Rajya Sabha. It added, that some reports had been received from time to time that some NGOs were involved in activities that violated various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. (ANI)

