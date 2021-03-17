Minister has explained everything with regard to allegations in liquor seizure case: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Kumar has ''explained'' everything regarding seizure of illicit liquor from a school on the land of his brother in his native Muzaffarpur district.

RJD has launched a scathing attack on the minister both inside and outside the assembly on the issue, and claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared ''weak and helpless'' and, therefore, unable to act and stem the rot.

Advertisement

''Ram Surat Rai has explained everything clearly yesterday.

He explained that he has no relation with his brother and distribution of property among brothers by his father was executed much earlier,'' Kumar told reporters at state legislature premises when his reaction was sought on the matter.

He (minister) never said that action should not be taken against those found responsible in the matter, Kumar said.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has on several occasions raised the issue inside the assembly about seizure of illicit liquor from a school building situated on a property that allegedly belonged to minister for land reforms and revenue Ram Surat Rai.

He charged that he suspected ''direct involvement'' of the cabinet member.

The school, from where liquor was seized in November last year, is situated in Muzaffarpur. Ram Surat Rai is MLA from Aurai in the same district.

Consumption and sale of liquor in the state was banned by Kumar five years ago. Yadav was then his deputy.

The minister, who was given the opportunity to present his side on the floor of the House on Tuesday by the Speaker, dismissed the allegations as ''character assassination'' besides asserting that FIR relating to the case does not mention his name nor the property in question belonged to him.

Continuing his tirade against the minister, Tejashwi asked some questions as why the ministers brother Hans Lal Rai has not been arrested despite the case diary mentioning the pick up van, seized during the raid, belonged to him.

''Why not a police station has been opened in the school premises owned by ministers brother from where liquor cartons were seized?'' he asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

Tejashwi threatened to gherao the CM residence if a police station is not opened within a week in the ministers brothers premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)