BJP chief meets kin of deceased BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday met the family members of late BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma whose body was found hanging at his residence in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:55 IST
BJP chief meets kin of deceased BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma
BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday met the family members of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma who was found hanging at his residence in Delhi today.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday met the family members of late BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma whose body was found hanging at his residence in the national capital. The BJP MP died allegedly by suicide in the national capital, after which the party cancelled its Parliamentary Party meeting.

The police recovered Sharma's body from his residence at Gomti Apartments in the national capital on Wednesday morning and have started an investigation into the case. Born at Jalpehar village in the Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Sharma was currently a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

