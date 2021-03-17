Left Menu

Biden says motivation for shootings at Atlanta day spas has not been determined

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the motivations of the suspect in the deadly shootings at day spas in and around Atlanta has not yet been determined.

"The question of motivation is still to be determined," Biden told reporters at the White House. "But whatever the motivation here I know that Asian-Americans are very concerned."

