BJP's Chief Election Committee meets to short-list candidates for upcoming Assembly polls

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP met here on Wednesday to finalise the party candidates for the seats for which it has so far not named its nominees for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders met at the party headquarters to deliberate on the probable names and short-list the candidates.

The CEC has so far announced the names of candidates for the Assam polls and the first few phases of the election in West Bengal. It has also named its nominees for a number of seats in Kerala and all the nine constituencies in Puducherry the party will contest.

The polls in the four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held between March 27 and April 29.

Assam will have three-phase polls, Bengal will have eight-phase polls while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have single-phase elections on April 6. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 2.

