Biden says political stability of Northern Ireland is important

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support on Wednesday for the Good Friday Agreement and said political stability in Northern Ireland is critically important as he marked St. Patrick's Day with a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

In his remarks, Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland.

