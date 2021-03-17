Biden says political stability of Northern Ireland is important

Biden says political stability of Northern Ireland is importantReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support on Wednesday for the Good Friday Agreement and said political stability in Northern Ireland is critically important as he marked St. Patrick's Day with a virtual meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
In his remarks, Martin said he looked forward to visiting Washington and hoped Biden would be able to visit Ireland.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ireland
- Washington
- Joe Biden
- St. Patrick's
- Biden
- Irish
- Micheal Martin
- Martin
- Northern Ireland
ALSO READ
Biden urged to stop blocking of COVID-19 WTO waiver suggested by India and S Africa
Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban
Chinese cyber attack: US Congressman urges Biden admin to stand by India
Senate vetting Biden's choice for SEC head amid stock drama
Indian-American appointed deputy assistant to President Biden and WHMO director