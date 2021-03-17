Left Menu

Cong ridicules Adityanath's comment on Sankardeva

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:30 IST
Cong ridicules Adityanath's comment on Sankardeva

The Congress Wednesday expressed amazement and ridiculed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat for his comment on 15th century Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva to draw attention to the problem of infiltration in Assam, for which he blamed the party.

Adityanath needs lessons in history as does Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said that Lachit Barphukan was a freedom fighter when he was an Ahom general who fought the famous battle of Saraighat in 1671, Congress spokeperperson Bobeeta Sharma said.

''The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee is amazed at the statement of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister that Srimanta Sankardeva was fighting against infiltrators in the 15th century. This proves how little BJP knows about the culture of Assam which they claim they are going to protect,'' she said.

''Congress would like to gift some history books to Modi and Adityanath,'' Sharma added.

Hitiitng out at Adityanath for his comments on Srimanta Sankardeva, she said ''Yogiji talks about a much revered saint fighting against infiltrators but he should know exactly what Srimanta Sankardeva fought against. He was against the exploitation of people by those who followed the ideologies and dogmas laid down by Manusmriti and against idol worship. He fought against the caste system and believed in assimilation of society.

''The BJP keeps talking about Srimanta Sankardeva and Bir Lachit Barphukan at the drop of a hat. Yet they do not know who these personalities were or what they stood for,'' the Congress spokesperson added.

Adityanath during his three back to back election rallies at Hojai, Kalaigaon and Rangia in Assam during the day said BJP will free Assam of illegal immigrants the way it freed Vaishnavite scholar Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace Bordowa of infiltration.

''Srimanta Sankardeva was such a visionary leader who planted the seed of cultural nationalism in India and drew attention towards infiltration. That's why Sankardev was never duly recognised by the Congress. It always did appeasement politics,'' the BJP leader had said to the surprise of his audience.

Srimanta Sankardeva was born in 1449 and died in 1568, while the immigration from the then East Bengal and later East Pakistan started in early 20th century. The problem acquired prominence in the post-Independence era.

''The BJP thinks that the people of Assam do not notice anything. ''They are trying to impose Nagpur (referring to the RSS headquarters) culture on the Assamese people but they know how this can engulf and destroy our culture,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TRS trying to suppress opposition, claims CLP leader

Congress Legislative Party Leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday alleged that the Telangana government is suppressing CLP leaders as they are raising the issues faced by the people in the state. Vikramarka told the media here, The Telangana...

U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia after Navalny poisoning

The United States on Wednesday said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia in response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic leader Alexei Navalny, partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space.Th...

Lebanon President Aoun asks PM designate Hariri to form gov't or leave

Lebanese president Michel Aoun called on prime minister-desginate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday to visit the presidential palace to form a new cabinet immediately or else make way for someone who is able to. If prime minister-designate Hariri...

Olympics-Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sports inclusion in this years Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems. Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021