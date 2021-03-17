French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20

French court postpones Sarkozy campaign financing trial to May 20Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:33 IST
A French court on Wednesday postponed the illegal campaign financing trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to May 20 after a co-accused told the judges his defense lawyer was sick with COVID-19.
Prosecutors allege that during Sarkozy's failed 2012 re-election bid, he and his party splurged nearly double the sum permitted under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies, and then used a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost.
