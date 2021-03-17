Lebanon President Aoun asks PM designate Hariri to form gov't or leave
Lebanese president Michel Aoun called on prime minister-desginate Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday to visit the presidential palace to form a new cabinet immediately or else make way for someone who is able to. "If prime minister-designate Hariri finds himself unable to form a government ... he should make way for those who are," Aoun said in a televised speech after inviting him to Baabda palace for talks.
Aoun and Hariri have been at loggerheads over government formation since his nomination in October. Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis and a new government could implement much needed reforms and unlock international aid. (Reporting By Samia Nakhoul and Maha El Dahan)
