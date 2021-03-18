Left Menu

EC removes SP Howrah (Rural)

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:37 IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday removed the superintendent of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy aS Trinamool Congress has nominated his wife, actor Lovely Moitra as candidate for Sonarpur Dakshin assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district for the coming Assembly poll in West Bengal, an official said.

Roy was replaced by Shrihari Pandey and will not be allowed any poll duty this time, he said.

''The transfer is based on a general principle that close relatives of active public representatives may not be assigned such duties during elections which may create perception of biases/partiality,'' the poll body official said.

The EC asked state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to confirm that all senior officials connected with the conduct of elections have given the certificate that they are not a close relative of any of the contesting candidates in the coming assembly poll in West Bengal.

The EC should be informed immediately if there is any such case, the communication said.

Incidentally soon after Moitra was named as the TMC candidate by party supremo Mamata Banerjee on March 5 the EC had received several complaints questioning how her husband could continue as the SP of Howrah (Rural).

In another directive the EC said that if an officer needed to leave his/her headquarter then specific written permission of the chief secretary has to be obtained before they do so during the election period.

The chief secretary should ensure that such officers do not get involved in any way with political activities of their spouses, it added.

