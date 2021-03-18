As final votes cast, Dutch PM Rutte expected to stay in office after pandemic election

Dutch citizens cast the final votes on Wednesday in a national election fought during the coronavirus pandemic, with conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte expected to win a fourth term in office.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on the government's performance during the crisis, in which more than 16,000 people have died of COVID-related illnesses and police clashed with protesters opposed to strict lockdown measures. With a night-time curfew in place due to continuing high infection rates, and a ban on public gatherings during the day, the campaign was conducted mostly through television debates.

Advertisement

By the end of the afternoon turnout was 57%, compared to 55% four years ago. However, in this election elderly voters were permitted to use mail-in ballots, and polls opened two days early to allow for social distancing. Rutte's main rivals criticized the Netherlands' slow vaccine roll-out, but struggled to distinguish themselves as they support government policy.

"I've been taking responsibility for the past 10 years," Rutte, 54, one of Europe's longest-serving politicians who has been in office since 2010, said at a final debate on Tuesday night. "I'm trying to govern, in difficult circumstances." Roughly 13 million voters were eligible to choose from dozens of parties contesting spots in the 150-seat parliament. The first exit poll was expected shortly after voting ends at 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

A centre-left party that is a junior member of Rutte's coalition made late gains in opinion polls on the strength of the performance in debates of its leader, Sigrid Kaag, who served as United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon in 2015-2017. Kaag, 59, was a long-time diplomat in the Middle East who now heads the largest left-leaning party in the Netherlands, and has gaining support with a pro-European stance that contrasts with Rutte's stance as a euro budget hawk.

The two most recent polls, conducted after voting began on Monday, showed Rutte's party taking around 25% percent of the vote, with Kaag's D-66 now pulling level with the largest opposition group, the Freedom party of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, at 12-14%. The largest three parties aside from the Freedom party are likely to form a new government with one or two other parties, in a process which can take months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)