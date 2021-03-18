Left Menu

White House says Russia will be held accountable for actions it has taken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:55 IST
White House says Russia will be held accountable for actions it has taken
The White House said on Wednesday that Russia will be held accountable after a U.S. intelligence report bolstered longstanding allegations that Russia sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden is taking a different approach to relations with Russia than former Republican President Donald Trump.

"Certainly the Russians will be held accountable for the action they've taken," she told reporters.

