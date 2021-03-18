White House says Trump administration rhetoric on COVID has elevated threats against Asian-Americans

White House says Trump administration rhetoric on COVID has elevated threats against Asian-AmericansReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 01:22 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday there is "no question" that the Trump administration's rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has elevated threats against Asian-Americans.
Former Republican President Donald Trump has been repeatedly accused of racism over his use of labels such as the "Chinese virus" when referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
