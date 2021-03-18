Left Menu

Bolivia's detained former president Anez taken to hospital

"She was taken ill, doctors will keep us appraised of the situation," she told Radio Éxito, without giving further details of her symptoms. Anez, 53, and several ministers were detained over the weekend on allegations they participated in a coup to oust longtime leader Evo Morales in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 04:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 04:29 IST
Bolivia's detained former president Anez taken to hospital

Bolivian former president Jeanine Anez was taken to hospital on Wednesday from the prison where she is on remand after becoming ill, prison authorities said.

Karina Figueroa, governor of the La Paz Womens’ Jail, said Anez, who was arrested on Saturday over allegations she helped foment a coup in the Andean nation, was suffering from high blood pressure. "She was taken ill, doctors will keep us appraised of the situation," she told Radio Éxito, without giving further details of her symptoms.

Anez, 53, and several ministers were detained over the weekend on allegations they participated in a coup to oust longtime leader Evo Morales in 2019. She denies the allegations and claims she is the victim of political persecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Australia pulls out of Russia, China meets due to COVID-19

Australia will not send teams to the junior world championships in Russia and the World University Games in China in August due to COVID-19, Swimming Australia SA said on Thursday. With the health and safety of the athletes and staff being ...

North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy

North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a US offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy on the North, days after Washington said it reached out to Pyongyang through various channels.The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first fore...

Mauritian climate activist holds underwater protest to protect seagrass

In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the worlds largest seagrass meadow.Holding a placard reading Youth Strike ...

U.S. students to retrace path of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin met virtually on Wednesday with 22 college students who will retrace the journey of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland 175 years ago to escape slavery.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021