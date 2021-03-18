Left Menu

U.S. report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 04:46 IST
U.S. report warns of threats from white supremacists, militias

U.S. spy agencies warned on Wednesday of an ongoing threat that racially motivated violent extremists, such as white supremacists, will carry out mass-casualty attacks on civilians while militia groups target police and government personnel and buildings. Agencies contributing to the assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence included the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center.

The assessment said extremists who promote white racial superiority have potentially frequent communications with extremists abroad who hold similar ideological beliefs and each seeks to influence the other. The agencies said that recent political and social developments - such as claims by Republican former President Donald Trump and his supporters about fraud in November's U.S. presidential election, restrictions related to COVID-19, fallout from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, and conspiracy theories - "will almost certainly spur" some domestic extremists "to try to engage in violence this year."

Other domestic extremist categories which concern government investigators include animal rights and environmental activists, anti-abortion protesters, anarchists and people who call themselves sovereign citizens who "believe they are immune from government authority and laws," the agencies said. Citing the report, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said in a statement that while lone actors posed some of the most difficult challenges to detect, the violence also involved sophisticated cells and plots.

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Mark Warner, also a Democrat, said in a statement that social media platforms had facilitated online radicalization, helping white supremacists, violent extremist groups and militia movements to recruit, organize and in some cases, coordinate across continents. U.S. far-right and white supremacist groups sharply stepped up their distribution of racist or anti-Semitic fliers, posters banners and other forms of physical propaganda last year, according to a study released on Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Australia pulls out of Russia, China meets due to COVID-19

Australia will not send teams to the junior world championships in Russia and the World University Games in China in August due to COVID-19, Swimming Australia SA said on Thursday. With the health and safety of the athletes and staff being ...

North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy

North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a US offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy on the North, days after Washington said it reached out to Pyongyang through various channels.The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first fore...

Mauritian climate activist holds underwater protest to protect seagrass

In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the worlds largest seagrass meadow.Holding a placard reading Youth Strike ...

U.S. students to retrace path of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin met virtually on Wednesday with 22 college students who will retrace the journey of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland 175 years ago to escape slavery.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021