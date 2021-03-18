Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Pro-Europe Dutch politician Kaag books gains in election

Former diplomat Sigrid Kaag, who heads the largest left-leaning party in the Netherlands, booked major gains at a national election after campaigning on a cosmopolitan pro-Europe platform that stands in contrast with Prime Minister Mark Rutte's euroscepticism. Though Rutte's conservative VVD Party attracted the most votes according to the first exit poll, Kaag's D-66 party finished second and gained eight seats in the 150 member parliament, more than any other party, helped by her strong performance in debates. Polls show Brazil's Bolsonaro faces record disapproval, pressure from Lula

Brazilians' disapproval of President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 crisis is at a record high and he may face a tough campaign for re-election next year, according to new polls, as Brazil struggles with its worst pandemic surge yet. A Datafolha survey, released late on Tuesday, showed 54% of Brazilians regard Bolsonaro's handling of the crisis as bad or awful. A separate poll by PoderData showed two leftist rivals could beat Bolsonaro in a potential runoff vote in October 2022. COVID-19 reinfection rare, but more common in older people, study finds

The majority of people who have had COVID-19 are protected from getting it again for at least six months, a study published on Wednesday showed, but older people are more prone to reinfection than younger people. The study, appearing in the Lancet medical journal, found that just 0.65% of patients tested positive a second time for COVID-19 after previously being infected during Denmark's first and second waves. That was much lower than the 3.27% who were positive for the virus using highly accurate PCR tests after initially being negative. Biden administration crafting plan to reset U.S. ties with Palestinians: sources

The Biden administration is crafting a plan aimed at resetting U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed under former President Donald Trump, according to an internal draft memo. Two people familiar with the State Department document, which was first reported by the United Arab Emirates-based newspaper The National, said it was still in an early “working stage” but could eventually form the basis for rolling back parts of Trump’s approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel. Political role under fire in European AstraZeneca vaccine suspensions

The decision by more than a dozen European countries to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot faced deepening scrutiny on Wednesday, amid concerns the step could undermine public confidence and delay efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic. The role of Germany, and in particular Health Minister Jens Spahn, is in the spotlight after a chaotic round of telephone diplomacy at the start of the week ended with the EU's biggest states agreeing to put AstraZeneca on hold. U.S. Commerce Dept expands sanctions on Russia after Navalny poisoning

The United States on Wednesday said it was tightening sanctions on some exports to Russia in response to the poisoning of Kremlin critic leader Alexei Navalny, partially excluding certain items such as those related to aviation and space. The U.S. Commerce Department, in a statement, said the move would tighten sanctions originally put in place in response to the March 2018 poisoning of former Russian military officer intelligence Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, with a military-grade nerve agent. Moscow has denied any role in either case. U.N. chief appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy on Afghanistan

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed veteran French diplomat Jean Arnault as his personal envoy on Afghanistan and regional issues. The appointment comes a day before Russia, China, the United States, Pakistan, a delegation of top Afghan officials and opposition leaders and Taliban negotiators meet in Moscow in an attempt to kickstart deadlocked peace talks. Tanzania's President John Magufuli dead at 61

Tanzania's President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health. She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade. She said burial arrangements were under way and announced 14 days of mourning and the flying of flags at half staff. State television broadcast mournful and religious songs. Biden vows Russia's Putin will 'pay a price' for election meddling

President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin will face consequences for directing efforts to swing the November 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, and that they would come soon. "He will pay a price," Biden told ABC News in an interview broadcast on Wednesday. Asked what the consequences would be, he said, "You'll see shortly." Former altar boy alleges abuser wanted sex in St. Peter's at Vatican trial

The alleged victim of sexual abuse in a youth seminary in the Vatican said in court on Wednesday that his abuser wanted to have sex in a bathroom behind an altar in St. Peter's Basilica but he resisted the advances. The alleged victim, who is now 28 and identified only as L.G., testified in the latest hearing of the trial of two priests, one charged with abuse and the other with covering up the attacks.

