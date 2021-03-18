U.S. says Turkish moves to close pro-Kurdish party undermines democracy

A push by Turkish authorities to dissolve the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) party, if successful, would "further undermine democracy" in Turkey, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the department also called the stripping of HDP deputy and human rights advocate Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of his seat "troubling."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)