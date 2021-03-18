Left Menu

Bolivia's detained former president Anez taken ill in prison

Karina Figueroa, governor of the La Paz Womens’ Jail, said earlier that Anez, who was arrested on Saturday over allegations she helped foment a coup in the Andean nation, had been taken to hospital suffering from high blood pressure. However, Reuters witnesses outside the prison said the ambulance later left empty and authorities confirmed the former president was being treated at the prison.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 07:19 IST
Bolivia's detained former president Anez taken ill in prison

The daughter of former Bolivian president Jeanine Anez raised concerns about her mother's health on Wednesday after authorities confirmed she was taken ill in prison but an ambulance called for her was later sent away. Karina Figueroa, governor of the La Paz Womens’ Jail, said earlier that Anez, who was arrested on Saturday over allegations she helped foment a coup in the Andean nation, had been taken to hospital suffering from high blood pressure.

However, Reuters witnesses outside the prison said the ambulance later left empty and authorities confirmed the former president was being treated at the prison. Carlos Limpias, director of the prisons service, said Anez was receiving all the care she required.

"At the moment her health is stable," he said. "She was taken ill this afternoon and given medication. It is worth noting that her lawyer was present and an ombudsman who can verify her state of health and that everything necessary has been done," he said. Carolina Ribera said her mother suffered from hypertension for which she took medication and needed medical attention or could risk a stroke.

"I haven't seen her since Monday, since they took her to prison, and I'm desperate, anguished and worried about her," she told reporters outside the hospital. "Our mum is everything to us. What this government is doing is inhuman." Anez, 53, and two of her former ministers were detained over the weekend on allegations they participated in a coup to oust longtime leader Evo Morales in 2019.

The current administration, run by Morales' socialist party under President Luis Arce, has sought the arrest of a number of former officials, military and civil leaders over accusations they conspired to oust Morales. Anez denies the allegations and claims she is the victim of political persecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB: BJP will soon announce candidates for remaining phases, says Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said the names of candidates for the remaining phases of West Bengal elections will be announced in a day or two. He was speaking to reporters after the BJPs Central Election Committee meeting concl...

Over dozen of bombs hurled near my office-cum-residence by TMC goons, alleges BJP MP

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan here by Trinamool Congress goons. He also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people an...

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30 in view of upcoming festivals

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC between March 17-April 30 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in view of upcoming festivals. Dates of Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, A...

Over 200 people killed in Myanmar since Feb 1 coup: UN Rights Chief

As violence continues to intensify in Myanmar with the military using deadly violence against anti-coup protesters, over 200 people have been killed since the takeover on February 1, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021