Left Menu

Caretaker PM Rutte seen as winning most seats in Dutch vote

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 18-03-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 07:48 IST
Caretaker PM Rutte seen as winning most seats in Dutch vote

Dutch voters pushed Prime Minister Mark Rutte toward a fourth term in office in Wednesday's general election that bolstered his conservative party's position as the biggest in parliament and boosted a key ally into second place, an exit poll suggested.

With Rutte's bloc and other mainstream parties thriving, the far-right failed again to make a major breakthrough despite its hopes of appealing to populist sentiments and capitalising on the severe economic downturn and pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 people in the Netherlands. Rutte, 54, has now won four elections in a row. He has been in power for more than a decade at the head of three different coalitions and could become the country's longest-serving prime minister if he manages to form a new government.

He said voters had given his party “an overwhelming vote of confidence and it is humbling. It is also forcing us to do everything we can to make a success out of it.

''The agenda ahead of us is enormous,” Rutte said in his first reaction to the poll results. “In the coming weeks and months, we have to lead the Netherlands through the corona crisis.” The Ipsos exit poll for national broadcaster NOS, updated to include early results from vote counting, forecast that Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, would win 35 seats, up from 33 in the last election, of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament.

“This shows that the Netherlands trusts the VVD and Mark Rutte to continue in this unprecedented crisis,” said VVD lawmaker Sophie Hermans.

The poll forecast that the centrist D66 party, which was part of Rutte's last coalition, won 26 seats — seven more than at the last election — to become the country's second largest party.

“This is silver with a golden glow,” D66 campaign leader Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told NOS. Rutte indicated it would be the obvious partner to talk to first to lay the foundation for a new coalition.

D66's leader, Sigrid Kaag, a former diplomat who served as minister for foreign trade and development cooperation in Rutte's last coalition, congratulated the VVD leader and thanked her voters.

“I have always believed and that has been confirmed this evening, that people in the Netherlands are not extreme, but moderate and appreciate a positive attitude,” she said after her party tweeted a photo of Kaag standing on a table cheering her party's big gains. The Freedom Party of anti-immigration, anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders was forecast to drop two seats to 18, compared to the 2017 election result.

“I had, of course, hoped for more … but I think we are still the third party of the Netherlands,” he said, predicting that his party likely would remain the largest opposition group in parliament. Another party on the far-right of the Dutch political spectrum, Forum for Democracy, did better, according to the poll, gaining six seats to reach 8. Its charismatic leader, Thierry Baudet, was one of the only leaders to hold campaign rallies around the country amid a tough lockdown.

Ipsos said before the poll that uncertainty caused by voting in the COVID-19 pandemic makes the margins of error larger than in other elections.

“A difference of two seats per party could happen more often. A difference of more than two seats cannot be completely ruled out,” Ipsos said in a statement.

Counting votes at municipalities throughout the nation of more than 17 million people was continue through the night in the largest cities with the most votes.

The Dutch voted, practising strict social distancing, at thousands of polling stations on Wednesday's final day of an election overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

School gyms, churches, museums, concert halls and at least one windmill were pressed into service as voting centres by authorities looking for venues where people could vote safely amid rising infection rates. In Amsterdam, cyclists and drivers voted in a drive-through facility at a conference centre.

Rutte's popularity rose sharply last year as he steered his country through the pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 people in the Netherlands and plunged the prosperous nation into recession. But that popularity eroded in recent weeks as public support for a months-long lockdown declined and his government resigned over a scandal involving tax officials wrongly labelling thousands of families as fraudsters.

Voters also had other issues on their minds, from the climate to housing shortages, health care funding and the Netherlands' place in Europe.

A record 37 parties took part in the election and the exit poll suggested 17 could win enough of the vote to take at least one seat in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB: BJP will soon announce candidates for remaining phases, says Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said the names of candidates for the remaining phases of West Bengal elections will be announced in a day or two. He was speaking to reporters after the BJPs Central Election Committee meeting concl...

Over dozen of bombs hurled near my office-cum-residence by TMC goons, alleges BJP MP

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan here by Trinamool Congress goons. He also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people an...

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30 in view of upcoming festivals

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC between March 17-April 30 as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in view of upcoming festivals. Dates of Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, A...

Over 200 people killed in Myanmar since Feb 1 coup: UN Rights Chief

As violence continues to intensify in Myanmar with the military using deadly violence against anti-coup protesters, over 200 people have been killed since the takeover on February 1, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021