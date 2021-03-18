IPS officer transferred in Bengal as his wife is TMC candidate
ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:41 IST
Election Commission on Wednesday transferred Superintendent of Police Howrah (Rural) Saumya Roy to a non-election related post as his wife is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate in the West Bengal elections.
Roy, an IPS officer, is the husband of actor Lovely Moitra, whom TMC has fielded from the Sonarpur Dakshin assembly constituency.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
