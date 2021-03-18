Left Menu

Assam Assembly polls: Congress announces names of candidates for three more seats

Congress on Wednesday announced three candidates for three Assembly seats in Assam going to polls in the third phase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Wednesday announced three candidates for three Assembly seats in Assam going to polls in the third phase. The party fielded Abdur Rahim Ahmed from Barpeta, Mira Borthakur Goswami from Guwahati West, and Anowar Hussain from Hajo constituencies for Assam Assembly elections.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1, and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP had bagged 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.

This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP-led BJP is contesting the polls in Assam in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

