Left Menu

West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on BJP worker, demands arrest of culprits

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday demanded the arrest of two persons who allegedly involved in an attack on a party worker Buddhadeb Manna.

ANI | East Medinipur (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:43 IST
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on BJP worker, demands arrest of culprits
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday demanded the arrest of two persons who allegedly involved in an attack on a party worker Buddhadeb Manna. He registered an FIR at Marishda Police Station over the attack on Buddhadeb Manna in Battala.

"Manna was attacked while he was leading a rally. Two persons who had orchestrated the incident must be arrested," he said. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing faces rising dilemma in Myanmar crisis after torching of several Chinese-invested factories

China faces a rising dilemma in the ongoing crisis in Myanmar after unknown assailants torched at least ten Chinese-financed factories in Yangons Hlaing Tharyar Industrial Zone on Sunday. After the incident on March 14, where an estimated 7...

Indian Oil Corporation enters into joint venture with Israeli company Phinergy

Indian Oil Corporation IOC on Wednesday entered into a collaboration with Phinergy, an Israeli start-up company specialising in hybrid lithium-ion and aluminium-airzinc-air battery systems, to form IOC Phinergy Private Limited. According to...

WB: BJP will soon announce candidates for remaining phases, says Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said the names of candidates for the remaining phases of West Bengal elections will be announced in a day or two. He was speaking to reporters after the BJPs Central Election Committee meeting concl...

Over dozen of bombs hurled near my office-cum-residence by TMC goons, alleges BJP MP

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence Mazdoor Bhawan here by Trinamool Congress goons. He also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021