Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said if the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) elections are concluded at the earliest, the COVID-19 vaccination drive can be executed at a much faster rate effectively.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 08:47 IST
COVID-19 vaccination can be executed quickly if MPTC, ZPTC elections are concluded: Andhra CM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said if the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) elections are concluded at the earliest, the COVID-19 vaccination drive can be executed at a much faster rate effectively. After attending the COVID-19 video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Chief Ministers/ Lieutenant Governors of other States/Union Territories, Reddy convened a meeting with the officials.

He pointed out the need to finish the election process as soon as possible as cases across the country are on the rise. "The election process has become a hindrance to the vaccination drive. The entire official machinery was busy attending election duties. The remaining procedure pertaining to the MPTC/ZPTC election will be concluded in just 6 days. It would have been ideal if the MPTC/ZPTC elections were held immediately after the municipal polls," Reddy said during the meeting, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"If the same is concluded at the earliest, the vaccination drive can be executed at a much faster rate effectively. All the officials should try to finish the election process as soon as possible as cases across the country are on the rise. Otherwise, containing the virus and carrying out tests in those areas where the cases are rising will become very difficult. The officials should appraise the same to High Court and the Governor," he added. The Chief Minister said as a part of intensifying the vaccination drive, Ward/Village secretariats should be treated as the 'units'.

"This is highly important, considering the present Covid-19 situation. The officials should prioritise vaccinating citizens residing in the respective jurisdictions of the units (ward/village secretariats)," he said. "Citizens above the age of 45 with comorbidities should be vaccinated at the earliest. The officials should prioritise this. More focus should be on preventing the spread of the virus, rather than providing treatment to the infected, thereby reducing the suffering of the citizens. The number of tests being carried out should be scaled up. 100 per cent RT-PCR tests should be conducted," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

