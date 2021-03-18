WB: BJP will soon announce candidates for remaining phases, says Babul Supriyo

Left Menu

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said the names of candidates for the remaining phases of West Bengal elections will be announced in a day or two.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said the names of candidates for the remaining phases of West Bengal elections will be announced in a day or two. He was speaking to reporters after the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting concluded at the party headquarters.

"The name of candidates (for remaining phases of West Bengal elections) will be announced in a day or two," Supriyo said. BJP has fielded Supriyo from Tollygunge Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda with the core group of party's West Bengal unit is underway at the party headquarters in the national capital. Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

