Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo Games creative head Sasaki resigns over derogatory remark

The 83-year-old Mori, a former prime minister, was replaced by athlete-turned-politician Hashimoto who has pledged to make gender equality a top priority at the Games. Sasaki was named head of the creative team in December as Olympic organizers looked to revamp plans for simplified ceremonies after the Tokyo Games were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:42 IST
Olympics-Tokyo Games creative head Sasaki resigns over derogatory remark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organizers. Sasaki, who was the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies at this year's Games, said he had told a planning group through a group chat that Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an "Olympic".

"There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks," Sasaki said in a statement issued through Games organizers in the early hours of Thursday. "I sincerely apologize to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents," Sasaki said he had told Tokyo 2020, President Seiko Hashimoto, late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down.

Hashimoto said she was "shocked" and "surprised" at the comment and accepted his resignation given that gender equality was a priority for the organization. "It should have never happened. That's how I communicated with him," Hashimoto said at a news conference, referring to her phone call with Sasaki.

A Japanese government spokesman, Naoki Okada, also said Sasaki's comment was "totally inappropriate". Sasaki's resignation came swiftly after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported his remarks on Wednesday.

Last month, Yoshiro Mori stepped down from his role as president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee after causing a furor with sexist remarks when he said women talk too much. The 83-year-old Mori, a former prime minister, was replaced by athlete-turned-politician Hashimoto who has pledged to make gender equality a top priority at the Games.

Sasaki was named head of the creative team in December as Olympic organizers looked to revamp plans for simplified ceremonies after the Tokyo Games were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With only four months to go before the Games open, Hashimoto said she would find a replacement for Sasaki so as not to impact preparations for the ceremonies. The Olympics are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity gauges up on firm global cues, Hindalco top gainer

Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on Thursday tracking strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in economic growth this year. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 299 points or 0....

Three killed, 11 wounded in bombing of Afghan government bus in Kabul

Three people were killed and 11 wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, officials said. The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban, and key countries, including the ...

Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.The 27-year-old, who is also a silve...

Uma Thurman joins 'Stargirl' sequel at Disney

Hollywood star Uma Thurman has boarded the cast of Disneys sequel to the young adult romantic drama Stargirl.The Julia Hart-directed movie, which was a hit on streamer Disney Plus in March 2020, was adapted from the best-selling book of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021