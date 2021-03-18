PM Modi greets Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday. PM said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has strengthened the party at the grassroots.
"Greetings to Union Minister Shri DV Sadananda Gowda Ji on his birthday. He is an experienced leader who has worked to strengthen our Party at the grassroots. He's at the forefront of ensuring growth of the important chemicals and fertilisers sectors. Praying for his long life," PM Modi tweeted. Gowda is representing the Bangalore North constituency in Lok Sabha. He had also served as the 20th Chief Minister of Karnataka.
He has previously served as the Minister of Law and Justice, having been shifted from the Ministry of Railways in the cabinet reshuffle of 2016. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amid attacks from G-23 leaders, Rahul Gandhi says he was attacked by his party people
Pakistan Senate election kicks off as ruling party looks for majority
Sonia Gandhi should rename her party as 'Godsewaadi Congress', demands Hindu Mahasabha
4th Test: India face last hurdle to WTC final, England look to spoil the party
Yogi Adityanath questions association between Samajwadi Party, criminal over Hathras case