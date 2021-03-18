Left Menu

PM Modi greets Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on his birthday. PM said the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has strengthened the party at the grassroots.

"Greetings to Union Minister Shri DV Sadananda Gowda Ji on his birthday. He is an experienced leader who has worked to strengthen our Party at the grassroots. He's at the forefront of ensuring growth of the important chemicals and fertilisers sectors. Praying for his long life," PM Modi tweeted. Gowda is representing the Bangalore North constituency in Lok Sabha. He had also served as the 20th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

He has previously served as the Minister of Law and Justice, having been shifted from the Ministry of Railways in the cabinet reshuffle of 2016. (ANI)

