Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's appeal on COVID-19, TMC manifesto release covered

Thursday editions of various Urdu newspapers prominently carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal urging people to help control the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trinamool Congress releasing its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections was also carried prominently.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication carried Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the country to take precaution for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It reported that the country has been witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The daily also reported that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar area against a new Bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor. All Cabinet ministers, MLAs, party MPs, and councillors participated in the demonstration, which was led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released the TMC election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls. The manifesto - Didi Ke Dus Wade - focuses to attract many including youth, farmers, and women. The publication also carried the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for controlling the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Inquilab: The publication carried the news that the Centre in Rajya Sabha said that it has not taken any decision on the nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). It also reported that a circular in Karnataka sought restriction in the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaz citing the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. (ANI)

