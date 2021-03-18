Left Menu

157 candidates in fray for TTAADC election

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:11 IST
157 candidates in fray for TTAADC election
A total of 157 candidates are on the fray for the election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), after 24 candidates withdrew their nomination, a state election commission official said on Thursday.

Twenty-four candidates mostly Independents withdrew their nomination on Wednesday, the last date for withdrawal of nomination.

''A total of 24 candidates have withdrawn their nomination papers on March 17, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers'', said the State Election Commission (SEC), secretary, Prashanta Bhattacharjee.

The Congress put up 28 candidates in all the 28 seats of the TTAADC, while the CPI(M) has 25 nominees.

The ruling BJP has put up 14 candidates while its alliance partner IPFT has 17 nominees. In three seats they are fighting against each other.

There are 38 independent candidates.

The TTAADC constitutes two-third of Tripura's territory and is home to tribals, who form one-third of the state's population.

