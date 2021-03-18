Left Menu

PM Rutte projected to land fourth Dutch election win; 63% of votes counted

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will begin initial talks to form a new government on Thursday, after a national election dominated by the coronavirus pandemic in which his conservative VVD party was projected to secure a fourth consecutive win.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:49 IST
PM Rutte projected to land fourth Dutch election win; 63% of votes counted
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will begin initial talks to form a new government on Thursday, after a national election dominated by the coronavirus pandemic in which his conservative VVD party was projected to secure a fourth consecutive win. With 63% of Wednesday's vote counted, Rutte's party was on track to take 36 out of 150 seats in the lower house.

Rutte said a new coalition with the left-leaning pro-European D-66 party, led by former U.N. diplomat Sigrid Kaag, which is projected to make the biggest gains and finish in second place with 24 seats, "would seem obvious". The result was an endorsement of Rutte's handling of the pandemic, even though infection rates remain high and the rollout of vaccination has been slow. But with the unexpected strength of D-66, which did better than opinion polls had forecast, it was also an endorsement of the political center.

"Dutch people are not extreme, they are moderate," a beaming Kaag said after the initial exit poll was broadcast on Wednesday, calling her run a "crazy adventure". On the far right, the anti-Islam Freedom Party of Geert Wilders lost seats, as did the environmentalist Green Party on the left.

Rutte, who has been prime minister since 2010, currently leads a caretaker government with the Christian Democrats and D-66, the two parties that are likely to help form the core of his new coalition. He said his priority would be to continue managing the pandemic: "The challenges ahead of us are enormous. In the coming weeks and months, we need to lead the country out of the coronavirus crisis."

Rutte said he hoped to build a new coalition as quickly as possible, given the urgency of the pandemic and other challenges facing the country. An initial meeting of party heads is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. The Netherlands is one of the first major European Union economies to hold elections during the COVID-19 crisis, and voting was held over three days to reduce the risk of infection.

The virus has killed more than 16,000 people in the nation of 17 million. Despite the pandemic, turnout was 83%, about as high as four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talks

Chinas foreign ministry said on Thursday that the topic of a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden is not on the agenda at the Sino-U.S. talks in Alaska at the moment.But during that dialogue, b...

Soccer-Dutch fans snap up tickets for World Cup experiment

Dutch fans took just half an hour to snap up all the tickets for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Latvia this month after the Netherlands allowed 5,000 spectators to attend the match as part of a study that could help get fans back into...

SC stays hearings in HCs on Covid vaccines, issues notices on pleas of manufacturers

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ongoing hearing related to COVID-19 vaccines in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts. It also sought responses from the Centre and others on pleas of the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech seeking transf...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup James Hardens triple-double keeps Nets rollingJames Harden totaled 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the fourth quarter and continued thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021