Left Menu

Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration: Modi

PTI | Purulia | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:26 IST
Mamata's appeasement politics behind infiltration: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for pursuing ''appeasement and vote bank politics'' which were responsible for infiltration.

Addressing an election rally here in the tribal Jangalmahal region of the state, he alleged the ruling TMC never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and 'Tolabaji' (extortion) by the state's ruling party.

He also accused the Banerjee government of patronising underground Maoist rebels.

''The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi's government,'' he said.

He said on May 2, the day the votes for assembly elections will be counted, Banerjee's ''khela'' (game) will be ''shesh'' (over) and development will start.

Repeatedly accusing the TMC supremo of trying to appease a section of people for vote bank politics, Modi said, ''People of Bengal have a strong memory. Bengal remembers who accused the army of plotting a coup, whose side you took during the Pulwama attack and the Batla House encounter.'' The prime minister hit out at the TMC government on the issue of corruption even during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Referring to a slew of central schemes which the TMC government is yet to implement, Modi said,''We believe in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) while TMC believes in Transfer My Commission.'' ''The TMC has created a new breed of Maoists in Bengal who loot public money. The money meant for poor people. Didi's government has patronised Maoist violence,'' he alleged.

The prime minister said Purulia's industrialisation was neglected during the erstwhile Left rule and the current TMC dispensation.

''The TMC goernment has given Purulia only water crisis, forced migration and administration that discriminates,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Turkey's history of banning parties

Turkeys top appeals court prosecutor has filed a case with the Constitutional Court to close the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, the third largest party in parliament. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties w...

PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which...

Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.Also Read Poland s...

Germany reports biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since Jan. 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 227...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021