Erdogan's nationalist ally welcomes case to close pro-Kurdish opposition

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally on Thursday welcomed a case by a top prosecutor demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish opposition, saying the party should be shut, "never to be opened again".

A Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court on Wednesday demanding a ban on the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged ties to Kurdish militants, the culmination of a years-long crackdown against parliament's third largest party.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which led calls for the HDP's closure in recent weeks, said it was a "criminal organisation disguised in a political cloak".

