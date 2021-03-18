Erdogan's nationalist ally welcomes case to close pro-Kurdish opposition

Erdogan's nationalist ally welcomes case to close pro-Kurdish oppositionReuters | Ankara | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:47 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally on Thursday welcomed a case by a top prosecutor demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish opposition, saying the party should be shut, "never to be opened again".
A Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court on Wednesday demanding a ban on the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged ties to Kurdish militants, the culmination of a years-long crackdown against parliament's third largest party.
Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which led calls for the HDP's closure in recent weeks, said it was a "criminal organisation disguised in a political cloak".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- parliament
- Turkish
- Tayyip Erdogan
- pro-Kurdish
- Kurdish
ALSO READ
TAKE A LOOK-China to unveil new 5-year plan at annual meeting of parliament
Sinovac vaccine efficacy 83.5% according to Turkish university -Anadolu
Hungary's Fidesz to leave conservative grouping in European Parliament - newspaper
Fidesz confirms it could leave conservative group in European Parliament
Turkish study revises down Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine efficacy to 83.5%