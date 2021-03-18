Left Menu

Opposition parties demand curtailment of Goa budget session

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:07 IST
Opposition parties demand curtailment of Goa budget session

Opposition parties in Goa have written to Governor B S Koshyari and the State Election Commission seeking that the state Assembly's budget session set to begin next week be curtailed as the model code of conduct is in force for the upcoming civic polls.

The budget session of the Goa Assembly will be held from March 24 to April 16.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is scheduled to present the budget on the first day of the session.

Elections to six municipal councils and Corporation of the City of Panaji will be held on March 20, while dates for polls to five municipal councils are yet to be announced.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the Bombay High Court's verdict of setting aside an order of the municipal administrator on February 4 on granting quota to women and OBC candidates in local urban body polls in five municipal councils in the state.

The SC had directed the Goa SEC to issue the notification for the urban body polls within 10 days and complete the poll process by April 30.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat (of Congress), Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar expressed concern over the budget session schedule during the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Dhavalikar told reporters on Thursday that the CM should adjourn the Assembly after presenting the budget and hold the session after the code of conduct is lifted.

He said the ''united opposition'' has written a letter to the governor and the SEC on this.

''If we don't get a reply to our letter by today, we will seek an appointment with the governor,'' he added.

He alleged that the government has indulged in impropriety by scheduling a longer session of the Assembly when the code of conduct is in force in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Turkey's history of banning parties

Turkeys top appeals court prosecutor has filed a case with the Constitutional Court to close the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, the third largest party in parliament. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties w...

PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which...

Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.Also Read Poland s...

Germany reports biggest rise of COVID-19 cases in two months

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany jumped by 17,504 to 2,612,268, the biggest daily rise since Jan. 22, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 227...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021