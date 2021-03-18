Opposition parties demand curtailment of Goa budget session

Opposition parties in Goa have written to Governor B S Koshyari and the State Election Commission seeking that the state Assembly's budget session set to begin next week be curtailed as the model code of conduct is in force for the upcoming civic polls.

The budget session of the Goa Assembly will be held from March 24 to April 16.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is scheduled to present the budget on the first day of the session.

Elections to six municipal councils and Corporation of the City of Panaji will be held on March 20, while dates for polls to five municipal councils are yet to be announced.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the Bombay High Court's verdict of setting aside an order of the municipal administrator on February 4 on granting quota to women and OBC candidates in local urban body polls in five municipal councils in the state.

The SC had directed the Goa SEC to issue the notification for the urban body polls within 10 days and complete the poll process by April 30.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Digambar Kamat (of Congress), Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar expressed concern over the budget session schedule during the Business Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Dhavalikar told reporters on Thursday that the CM should adjourn the Assembly after presenting the budget and hold the session after the code of conduct is lifted.

He said the ''united opposition'' has written a letter to the governor and the SEC on this.

''If we don't get a reply to our letter by today, we will seek an appointment with the governor,'' he added.

He alleged that the government has indulged in impropriety by scheduling a longer session of the Assembly when the code of conduct is in force in the state.

