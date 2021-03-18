Khela hobe, jeta hobe; Mamata Banerjee urges people to vote for TMC

Continuing her attacks on the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people to vote Trinamool Congress (TMC) to powers in Assembly elections to teach Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a lesson. "Khela hobe, jeta hobe (the game is on, we shall win)," Mamata Banerjee assured people.

Addressing a public meeting in Amlasuli, while sitting on a wheelchair, Banerjee said, "I'm like a tigress and I will not bow my head. I only bow my head to the people. But a party like BJP tortures women, Dalits - I don't support them." "We want to defeat BJP, CPIM-Congress together," she added.

Advertisement

She also mentioned that, "BJP have two cards National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). They will come to you and they will ask if you have any card if you do not have any they will cut your name." Talking about the developments in West Bengal, Banerjee said, "40 per cent of poverty has decreased in West Bengal and now we will make more than 25 lakh houses. Also, we have taken the initiative to supply water to every home. We will make mark Prakalpa by which farmland water bodies will be developed and 100 days job will be made."

"You are getting ration for free and you will get it free if TMC will remain in power. We will send the ration to your doorstep we have mentioned this in our manifesto. In future we will provide free medical treatment like free rations," she continued. "Women will get medical treatment for free up to Rs 5 lakh. We have also decided to give Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 to the women belonging to the scheduled cast and general. Along with women farmers will also get Rs 10,000," she added.

Talking about the education facilities for the students in the state she said, "Mamata Student Credit Card will be made for students where students will get up to 10 lakh for medical, and engineering studies." "We gave thousands of crores after Amphan, where was BJP at that time?" Banerjee asked.

While mentioning the Nandigram incident she said, "They said to arrest those people who were in Nandigram movement, but if someone should be arrested it is the BJP." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)