Left Menu

BJP, like the British, adopted divisive policies to rule

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:51 IST
BJP, like the British, adopted divisive policies to rule

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam to canvas for Congress candidates, on Thursday likened the BJP regime with the British reign, and said the saffron camp has adopted ''divisive and self-serving'' policies, as did the colonial rulers.

Baghel, in a statement here, said the BJP was out to destroy peace and harmony in Assam.

''Much like the British rulers, who had adopted divisive policies to rule the country and serve own interests, the BJP is trying to create divisions between the people of Assam on the basis of language, religion, colour, clothes and food habit,'' the senior Congress leader said.

He claimed that the Congress is the ''only party in the country that binds people with the thread of unity''.

''The Congress is a party of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We are not afraid of any conspiracy hatched by the BJP. It is the culture and character of the saffron party to create enmity between brothers, between Hindus and Muslims or Hindus and Sikhs,'' Baghel, the senior observer of Assam polls, stated.

The Constitution has given everyone the right to exercise their franchise, and there is no difference between the vote of a common man and that of the President of the country, he stated.

''If you cast your valuable vote in favour of the Congress and the party assumes office in Assam, we, bound by our vows, will provide 200 units of electricity for free to every consumer, create jobs for 25 lakh unemployed youth in five years' time, increase the daily wage of tea garden workers, and give Rs 2,000 as allowance for every housewife in the state,'' Baghel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks cheer dovish Fed; Lira eyes cenbank decision

Emerging market stocks made handsome gains on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its dovish stance, while Russias rouble rebounded after a sanctions threat-driven slide and Turkeys lira firmed ahead of a key central bank meeting. ...

FACTBOX-Turkey's history of banning parties

Turkeys top appeals court prosecutor has filed a case with the Constitutional Court to close the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, the third largest party in parliament. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties w...

PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which...

Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.Also Read Poland s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021