BJP, like the British, adopted divisive policies to rule

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam to canvas for Congress candidates, on Thursday likened the BJP regime with the British reign, and said the saffron camp has adopted ''divisive and self-serving'' policies, as did the colonial rulers.

Baghel, in a statement here, said the BJP was out to destroy peace and harmony in Assam.

''Much like the British rulers, who had adopted divisive policies to rule the country and serve own interests, the BJP is trying to create divisions between the people of Assam on the basis of language, religion, colour, clothes and food habit,'' the senior Congress leader said.

He claimed that the Congress is the ''only party in the country that binds people with the thread of unity''.

''The Congress is a party of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We are not afraid of any conspiracy hatched by the BJP. It is the culture and character of the saffron party to create enmity between brothers, between Hindus and Muslims or Hindus and Sikhs,'' Baghel, the senior observer of Assam polls, stated.

The Constitution has given everyone the right to exercise their franchise, and there is no difference between the vote of a common man and that of the President of the country, he stated.

''If you cast your valuable vote in favour of the Congress and the party assumes office in Assam, we, bound by our vows, will provide 200 units of electricity for free to every consumer, create jobs for 25 lakh unemployed youth in five years' time, increase the daily wage of tea garden workers, and give Rs 2,000 as allowance for every housewife in the state,'' Baghel added.

