Dharmendra Pradhan appeals to ECI to deploy paramilitary forces in West Bengal Assembly polls

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, on his visit to Nandigram, appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:57 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to reporters on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, on his visit to Nandigram, appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. "After Suvendu Adhikari's 'padayatra' started today, our Yuva Morcha leader was attacked here, in front of me. I appeal to the Election Commission to deploy paramilitary forces here," the Union Minister said.

"Mamata Didi should fight elections in a democratic way," Pradhan added. Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of West Bengal elections with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year. Adhikari had earlier said BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

The polling in Nandigram will take place on April 1, in the second phase of the upcoming Assembly elections. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

