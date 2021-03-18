Left Menu

India at forefront of global efforts to forge decisive response to COVID: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said India has been at the forefront of the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic wellbeing.Addressing an event, he said under the governments Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing our reputation as the Pharmacy of the World.Kovind accepted credentials from AmbassadorHigh Commissioners of the Republic of Fiji, Dominican Republic, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the virtual ceremony, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:21 IST
India at forefront of global efforts to forge decisive response to COVID: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said India has been at the forefront of the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic wellbeing.

Addressing an event, he said under the government's Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing our reputation as the ''Pharmacy of the World''.

Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassador/High Commissioners of the Republic of Fiji, Dominican Republic, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the virtual ceremony, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Those who presented their credentials were Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji, David Emmanuel Puig Buchel, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Farid Mamundzay, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Charrandass Persaud, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the president conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He said India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all these four countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. The president also thanked their governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind noted that India has been at the forefront of the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to COVID-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being, the statement said. In their remarks, the Ambassadors/High Commissioners highlighted the excellent relations their countries share with India and conveyed the resolve of their leaderships to take them further. ''Ambassadors/High Commissioners also thanked the Government of India for their continued development assistance and support in capacity-building across diverse areas,'' it said.

They also expressed their gratitude to India for its humanitarian gesture of supplying COVID-19 vaccines to their countries, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

APEDA signs MoU with NSIC for harnessing exports potential of food products

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA yesterday on 17-03-2021 signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with National Small Industries Corporation Ltd NSIC for ensuring cooperation in a range of area...

Opening car door out of courtesy is not part of mandate: CRPF DG on CRPF jawan opening Ranaut's door

By Ankur Sharma Reacting to an incident in which a CRPF commando opened Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts car door, newly appointed Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force CRPF Kuldiep Singh said that opening the doors of the car out...

(Eds: Correcting spelling) Strict directions issued for implementing tracing, testing, isolation of COVID-19 cases: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Eds Correcting spelling Strict directions issued for implementing tracing, testing, isolation of COVID-19 cases Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Europe's summer holiday is in peril - Morgan Stanley says

Europe could be looking at another lost summer tourist season as COVID-19 cases are rising and the vaccine rollout has been so slow, threatening a major hit to the economies of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece, Morgan Stanley said. Europes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021