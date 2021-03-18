Left Menu

COVID-19: Night curfew extended by 2 hrs in Punjab's nine districts, CM warns of strict measures

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:24 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew extended by 2 hrs in Punjab's nine districts, CM warns of strict measures
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a two-hour extension in the night curfew in the state's nine worst-affected districts.

Singh said the coronavirus situation in the state is critical and warned people of stringent measures if they don't follow COVID's appropriate behavior.

''I won't be easy on the people. People may not like it, but it's my duty,'' the chief minister said.

He expressed hope that all Punjabis will cooperate and adhere to the restrictions.

''For God's sake, save the lives of Punjabis,'' he urged the residents of the state.

The night curfew will now be in place from 9 pm to 5 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am, in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Rupnagar.

All these districts have been reporting more than 100 cases every day.

The announcement came after 2,039 new cases and 35 more fatalities were reported in the state on Wednesday.

Ludhiana had reported 233 cases, Jalandhar 277, Patiala 203, Mohali 222, Amritsar 178, Gurdaspur 112, Hoshiarpur 191, Kapurthala 157, and Rupnagar 113.

Several stringent measures, including restrictions on gatherings, will be announced after discussions with the state government's expert COVID team over the next couple of days, the chief minister said while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government.

''Whether these will include restrictions on political gatherings is also something that will be decided as per the medical expert team's advice,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases jump, capital Kyiv imposes tough restrictions

New coronavirus infections spiked to their highest level in Ukraine since November on Thursday, prompting the capital Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Kyivs lockdown echoes similar measures to be introduc...

Rental space startup Livvehomes raises USD 5 mn from angel investors

Kochi-based rental space startup Livvehomes on Thursday said it has raised USD 5 million about Rs 36 crore from angel investors in the second funding round.The startup offers online deposit and payment platforms for owners as well as for te...

Cong can betray all for sake of votes: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Assam.

Cong can betray all for sake of votes PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Assam....

APEDA signs MoU with NSIC for harnessing exports potential of food products

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA yesterday on 17-03-2021 signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with National Small Industries Corporation Ltd NSIC for ensuring cooperation in a range of area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021