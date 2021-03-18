Veteran Kerala Congress leader Skariah Thomas dead

Veteran Kerala Congress leader and former Lok Sabha member Skariah Thomas died at a private hospital in Kochi on Thursday due to post-Covid complications, hospital sources said.

The 74-year old leader was admitted to the hospital late last month following post-Covid complications.

Advertisement

His condition worsened this afternoon leading to his death, they said.

Thomas was the chairman of Kerala Congress (Skariah Thomas), which is part of Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

He was the chairman of the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Ltd under the state Industries department.

Thomas was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kottayam constituency in the elections held in 1977 and 1980.

Condoling the demise of Thomas, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said as a member of Lok Sabha he could raise the voice of Kerala in Parliament.PTI COR TGB SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)