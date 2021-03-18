With many garments factories still shut post COVID, over 1 lakh women workers without job: K'taka Minister

Karnataka Labour Minister A Shivaram Hebbar on Thursday said over one lakh women who were employed in garment factories in the state are left without a job, as many units that were shut due to COVID-19 pandemic related situation, have not reopened.

''As many as 983 garment factories were functioning last year and 2,86,747 women employees were working, this year almost over 1 lakh women have not been able to join duty yet as many garment factories have not opened yet, after COVID.

Garment factories are in such a state today,'' Hebbar said.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said, the government will take all the necessary steps for the safety and welfare of women employees working at garments.

The Minister was responding to a question raised by BJP MLA from Tiptur Nagesh B C regarding facilities provided to women employees working in garment factories.

Hebbar said notices have been issued to 396 garment factories for not providing the requisite facilities for women employees as per rules.

''It has come to our notice that the rules have not been implemented properly yet, the government will take this seriously and take necessary action,'' he said.

Responding to Nagesh's question that there are no officials at the district and taluk level to look into enforcement of rules, the Minister, conceding that there was shortage of staff, said Lokaseva Ayoga has been asked to fill up the vacancies.

He also said that cases have been booked against 239 people (factories or its owners) for not providing minimum wages to women working in garment factories.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

