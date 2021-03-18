Russia demands U.S. explanation over Biden's comments about Putin - Ifax

Russia expects an explanation from Washington after President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

In an ABC News interview broadcast a day earlier, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer. He also said Putin would pay a price for alleged election meddling in 2020 that the Kremlin denies.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)