Russia demands U.S. explanation over Biden's comments about Putin - Ifax

Russia demands U.S. explanation over Biden's comments about Putin - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:50 IST
Russia expects an explanation from Washington after President Joe Biden said he thought Vladimir Putin was a killer, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.
In an ABC News interview broadcast a day earlier, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer. He also said Putin would pay a price for alleged election meddling in 2020 that the Kremlin denies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
