PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:06 IST
Kejriwal thanks Mamata for supporting him against bill giving overarching power to L-G

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for coming out in his support against the Centre's bill that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor, saying anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support the legislation.

In a tweet, Kejriwal also wished for Banerjee's ''handsome victory'' in the upcoming polls in West Bengal.

''Thank you Didi for supporting people of Delhi against Centre's unconstitutional step. Anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support this Bill. I hope BJP govt will withdraw this Bill. Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in coming elections,'' he tweeted.

Banerjee extended support to Kejriwal over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

''I am sorry to say Prime Minister, I respect your chair, but it is very unfortunate that you want Lieutenant Governor to have more powers than the elected Chief Minister. I condemn this and I think every democratic citizen of this country will oppose it. I support Arvind Kejriwal and the elected government but I cannot support a nominated person,'' Banerjee said on Wednesday.

The GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday.

According to the bill, the ''government'' in the city would mean the ''Lieutenant Governor'' in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action.

