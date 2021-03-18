Japan PM Suga says wants deepen ties with Biden during upcoming U.S. trip

Japan PM Suga says wants deepen ties with Biden during upcoming U.S. tripReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:09 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he wanted to deepen his personal relationship with the United States President Joe Biden during his trip to the White House next month.
Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Suga said he wanted to discuss topics such as Japan-China relations, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change with Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
