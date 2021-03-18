Left Menu

Japan PM Suga says wants deepen ties with Biden during upcoming U.S. trip

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:09 IST
Japan PM Suga says wants deepen ties with Biden during upcoming U.S. trip
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he wanted to deepen his personal relationship with the United States President Joe Biden during his trip to the White House next month.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Suga said he wanted to discuss topics such as Japan-China relations, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change with Biden.

