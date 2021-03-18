Left Menu

PM Modi meets kin of BJP workers killed in violent incidents in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the kin of Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were killed in several violent incidents that took place in West Bengal.

ANI | Purulia (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:10 IST
PM Modi meets kin of BJP workers killed in violent incidents in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed in several violent incidents in West Bengal. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the kin of Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were killed in several violent incidents that took place in West Bengal. The Prime Minister was addressing a political rally in West Bengal's Purulia ahead of the state assembly elections.

PM Modi during the rally accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of crime, violence and corruption, questioned her governance and assured the people of the poll-bound state of West Bengal that rule of law will be re-established in the state as soon as the BJP government is elected to power. He said, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Prannoy crashes out

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing All England Open while HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition. Lakshya Sen defeated Frances Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21- 17 in the second round while world...

Motor racing-Jeddah to be F1's fastest and longest street circuit

Formula One unveiled its longest and fastest street circuit on Thursday, predicting top speeds of 322kph and wheel-to-wheel racing when Saudi Arabia hosts a race for the first time in Jeddah in December.Organisers said the Dec. 5 night race...

Thinking of imposing night curfew: Mumbai Mayor on rising COVID-19 cases

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the city and considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. I think imposing a nig...

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases jump, capital Kyiv imposes tough restrictions

New coronavirus infections spiked to their highest level in Ukraine since November on Thursday, prompting the capital Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Kyivs lockdown echoes similar measures to be introduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021